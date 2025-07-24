Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was down 2.25% at $90.99. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.18%.

Shares of the web search company have appreciated by 7.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.22%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.71%.

The upcoming earnings release of Baidu Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 20, 2025. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.79%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.6 billion, indicating a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $18.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.76% and +0.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.27% lower within the past month. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Baidu Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.75 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.4 for its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.