Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -3.93%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $113.30, marking a -3.93% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 11.11% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.13, up 12.11% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.03 billion, indicating a 10.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.22 per share and a revenue of $20.09 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.59% and +11%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Baidu Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 14.35. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.33 of its industry.

It's also important to note that BIDU currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.