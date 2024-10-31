Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Moves -1.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $91.23, marking a -1.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.9%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.76%.

The the stock of web search company has fallen by 19.9% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.01%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 21, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.35, marking a 16.07% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.69 billion, down 0.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.37 per share and revenue of $18.76 billion, which would represent changes of -8.96% and -0.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 7.1% decrease. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Baidu Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 35.47 for its industry.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

