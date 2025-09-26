Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) ended the recent trading session at $131.34, demonstrating a -3% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the web search company had gained 48.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.33, showcasing a 43.88% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $4.33 billion, indicating a 9.52% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.51 per share and revenue of $18.28 billion, which would represent changes of -28.68% and -1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Baidu Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Baidu Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.7.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.