Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed the most recent trading day at $123.33, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

The stock of web search company has fallen by 10.04% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of Baidu Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 18, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.2, down 49.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, down 9.96% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.03 per share and a revenue of $18.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -33.24% and -2.1%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.61% lower. Baidu Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.32.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.