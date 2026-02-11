Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was down 1.72% at $145.12. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the web search company had lost 1.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 26, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 44.11% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.68 billion, indicating a 0.15% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.12 per share and revenue of $18.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.38% and -0.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.92% lower within the past month. Baidu Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Baidu Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.47. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.58.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

