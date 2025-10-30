Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was down 4.54% at $121.81. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web search company had lost 7.16% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 18, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.32, showcasing a 44.3% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.31 billion, indicating a 9.96% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $18.1 billion, indicating changes of -31.81% and -2.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.47% lower within the past month. Right now, Baidu Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.59, so one might conclude that Baidu Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

