Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $110.46, marking a +1.13% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.22%.

Shares of the web search company have appreciated by 31.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Baidu Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Baidu Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.84 billion, indicating a 2.53% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $19.23 billion, which would represent changes of -1.93% and +1.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Baidu Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.54.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

