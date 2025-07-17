Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) closed at $87.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.74%.

Shares of the web search company have appreciated by 2.11% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.77%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.05, showcasing a 29.07% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.61 billion, reflecting a 1.37% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.28 per share and a revenue of $18.73 billion, demonstrating changes of -11.87% and +1.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Baidu Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Baidu Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.88.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

