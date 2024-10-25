Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Baidu Inc. (BIDU) standing at $89.79, reflecting a +0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The web search company's stock has dropped by 12.75% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.73, reflecting a 2.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.81 billion, indicating a 1.96% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BIDU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.17 per share and revenue of $18.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.93% and -0.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Baidu Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.82.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

