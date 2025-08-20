Markets
BIDU

Baidu Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit

August 20, 2025 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at RMB7.322 billion, or RMB20.35 per share. This compares with RMB5.488 billion, or RMB15.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Baidu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.795 billion or RMB13.58 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to RMB32.713 billion from RMB33.931 billion last year.

Baidu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: RMB7.322 Bln. vs. RMB5.488 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB20.35 vs. RMB15.01 last year. -Revenue: RMB32.713 Bln vs. RMB33.931 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.