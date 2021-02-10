US Markets
BIDU

Baidu in talks to raise funds for AI chip company - CNBC

Contributor
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to raise cash for an artificial intelligence semiconductor company, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O is in talks to raise cash for an artificial intelligence semiconductor company, CNBC reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Venture capital firms GGV and IDG Capital are in discussions with Baidu, which is looking to diversify, to invest in its new venture to make chips, the CNBC report said. (https://cnb.cx/3a7z5h0)

The company would make chips targeted at various industries including automobile manufacturing and would be a unit of Baidu.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up 3% in trading before the bell.

Baidu did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More