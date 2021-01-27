Baidu gets California nod for testing driverless vehicles

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc BIDU.O has received a permit from the state of California to test driverless vehicles without a backup driver in the front seat, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said on Wednesday.

