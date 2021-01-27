US Markets
Baidu gets California nod for testing driverless vehicles

Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc BIDU.O has received a permit from the state of California to test driverless vehicles without a backup driver in the front seat, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles said on Wednesday.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

