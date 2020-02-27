Baidu forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates
Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc BIDU.O forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.
Baidu, whose search engine dominates the country's market, forecast first-quarter revenue between 21 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) and 22.9 billion yuan, while analysts had expected 23.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
($1 = 7.0128 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Yingzhi Yang in Beijing; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
