Baidu Falls After Xi Ping Gets Third Term

(RTTNews) - Shares of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) are sliding more than 17 percent on Monday morning trade after the Chinese technology companies are badly hit after Chinese premier Xi Jinping secured his third term with much more control over the party and policy.

The stock has been on a decline for over a week. Currently, shares are at $74.42, down 18.42 percent from the previous close of $91.23 on a volume of 5,555,894.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.