Baidu Falls 11%

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Monday morning trade, touching a year-to-date low, continuing a bearish trend, since March 1.

Chinese tech companies have been trending lower since in view of a warning about disclosure compliance. Baidu is expected to be on the SEC list.

Shares of the internet search services in China are currently trading at $105.33, down 11.76 percent at $118.92 on a volume of 3,305,794. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $102.18-$278.21 on average volume of 3,388,525.

