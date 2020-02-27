Baidu expects first-quarter revenue below estimates amid coronavirus fears

Adds share price, details on forecast, background

Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's Baidu Inc BIDU.O forecast first-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country, sending its shares down 2% in extended trading.

Baidu, whose search engine dominates the country's market, forecast current-quarter revenue between 21 billion yuan ($2.99 billion) and 22.9 billion yuan, while analysts had expected 23.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"The coronavirus situation in China is evolving, and business visibility is very limited," Baidu said.

The virus, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.

The revenue forecast represents a decline of 5% to 13% and assumes core business revenue to be lower by 10% to 18%.

Earlier this month, Baidu delayed the announcement of its fourth-quarter results by more than two weeks and advised its employees in the country to work from home for a time period after the Lunar New Year holiday due to the outbreak.

Total revenue rose to 28.88 billion yuan during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from 27.2 billion yuan a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 28.42 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 7.0128 Chinese yuan renminbi)

