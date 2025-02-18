BAIDU Earnings Results: $BIDU Reports Quarterly Earnings

BAIDU ($BIDU) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $19.14 per share, beating estimates of $13.24 by $5.91. The company also reported revenue of $34,029,792,500, beating estimates of $33,986,265,870 by $43,526,630.
BAIDU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of BAIDU stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 2,605,728 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $219,688,927
- ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,726,891 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $181,824,353
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,606,853 shares (+240.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,473,776
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 1,089,039 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,816,878
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,086,248 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,581,568
- RPD FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 856,895 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,244,817
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 792,937 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,852,518
