News & Insights

Stocks
BIDU

Baidu downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan on lower earnings visibility

November 27, 2024 — 11:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, JPMorgan downgraded Baidu (BIDU) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $87, down from $130, citing sharply decreasing earnings visibility as a result of uncertainty around the pace of the macro recovery and uncertainty around the negative impact on monetization from its gen AI content deployment. The firm, which cut its 2025 Baidu adjusted EPS view by 21%, making it 17% lower than Bloomberg consensus, forecasts Baidu core ads revenue growth weakness will bottom out in Q1 of 2025, followed by acceleration in each of the following quarters, but says the pace of recovery is unclear and consensus estimates have downside risk.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BIDU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.