Markets
BIDU

Baidu To Deploy Thousands Of Apollo Go AVs On Uber Platform; First Deployments In Asia, Middle East

July 15, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a multi-year strategic partnership to deploy thousands of Baidu's Apollo Go autonomous vehicles on the Uber platform across multiple global markets outside of the U.S. and mainland China. The first deployments are expected in Asia and the Middle East later in the current year.

Under the partnership, if a rider requests a qualifying Uber trip, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a fully driverless Apollo Go autonomous vehicle.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BIDU
UBER

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.