Baidu Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BIDU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Baidu Inc (Symbol: BIDU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $195.58, changing hands as high as $195.71 per share. Baidu Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BIDU's low point in its 52 week range is $114.75 per share, with $354.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $194.77.

