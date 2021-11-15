Baidu (BIDU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Baidu, Inc. BIDU is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 17.

For the third quarter, the company expects revenues of $4.7-$5.2 billion, suggesting a growth rate of 8-19% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.81 billion, indicating growth of 15.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.72 per share, suggesting a decline of 42.7% from the prior-year reported figure.

The company beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 34.99%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Baidu’s third-quarter results are expected to reflect gains from the autonomous driving space expansion.

Growing traction of the Apollo Go Robotaxi service across China might have continued aiding the company in the third quarter.

Solid demand for Baidu Health, Xiaodu Smart Display and Xiaodu Smart Path is anticipated to have aided the to-be-reported quarterly performance.

Growing adoption of the company’s Managed Page and marketing cloud is likely to have been tailwinds.

Strength in the company’s mobile ecosystem is expected to have contributed to growth in the average daily active user base of the Baidu App in the quarter under review.

Strong Internet foundation and growing user engagement are expected to have driven growth of the company’s non-advertising segment in the third quarter.

Further, the company’s well-performing iQIYI segment offering online entertainment services is expected to have driven top-line performance.

Solid momentum across iQIYI’s theatre-themed content portfolio might have expanded its subscriber base for the service.

Yet, impacts of higher promotional expenses and heavy channel spending are expected to have affected third-quarter performance.

Further, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic in China might have remained concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Baidu this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

Agilent is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.17 per share, which suggests an increase of 19.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.

Applied Materials is set to release fourth-quarter 2021 results on Nov 18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, indicating 55.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

HP Inc. HPQ has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3, at present.

HP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at 88 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 41.9% from the prior-year reported figure.

