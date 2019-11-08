Baidu (BIDU) Soars: Stock Adds 13.5% in Session

Baidu, Inc. BIDU was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 14% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $99.53 to $109.62 in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported solid third-quarter 2019 results, which also surpassed the wall street expectations.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of two increases and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Baidu currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Internet - Services industry may consider Match Group, Inc. MTCH, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

