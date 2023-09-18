Baidu (BIDU) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Baidu Inc (Symbol: BIDU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.21, changing hands as low as $132.60 per share. Baidu Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BIDU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BIDU's low point in its 52 week range is $73.5801 per share, with $160.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.09.
