Baidu (BIDU) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Chinese tech giant Baidu (BIDU) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earning results after the closing bell Thursday. One of China’s most well-known internet giants, Baidu has had a rough few years with its shares falling 24% and 30% over the past one year and three years, respectively.

But sentiment is beginning to shift. Baidu shares have pushed higher, rising 12% in three months, ever since the Chinese Internet search company raised its outlook for the just-ended quarter. The company’s increased investments in its core search business, the cloud and artificial intelligence technologies, while divesting non-core business, have begun to pay off. Baidu upped its Q4 profit forecast to to $1.36 billion from $1.28 billion, while revenue is expected to be $4.15 billion (up from $4.06 billion).

Notably, this Chinese equivalent of Google (GOOG , GOOGL) is seeing no adverse business effects of the coronavirus which has impacted various Chinese firms. Baidu is also working to strengthen not only its mobile search engine, it has also adopted content-centric advertising model, incorporating short videos and mini programs as a way to drive engagement for marketers. Is the good news priced in or does the stock have more room to run following the announcement Thursday?

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Baidu to earn $3.71 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.96 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion. For the full year, ending December, earnings are expected to fall from $9.86 a year ago to $7.35, while full-year revenue of $15.25 billion would rise 1.5% year over year.

In the third quarter, Baidu delivered a beat on the top and bottom lines, driven by increased adoption and engagement with the company’s video streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) in which Baidu owns a 48% stake. Just as impressive, the company reported a 25% surge in daily active users which reached 189 million. On the whole, Q3 revenue came in at $3.93 billion. While that figure was flat on a year over year basis, it rose 3% when excluding revenue from announced divestitures.

Notably, the Q3 revenue figure marked a 7% rise from the second quarter. Baidu has been trying to scale back its reliance on its core search business, which accounts for about 68% of total revenue. As such, Q3 revenue from Baidu’s core business declined 3%, while core operating income came to $726 million on margins of 25%. Baidu, as with other Chinese internet companies, has dealt with tightening regulation and a slowing overall Chinese economy.

The management's Q3 guidance, however, and its commentary suggests growth will be similar-to-higher in the quarters ahead, suggesting the recovery is sustainable.

“These things, I think, will be temporary and we also think that the macro environment is stabilizing,” said CEO Robin Li. “We do think that eventually revenue will catch up with traffic.”

In other words, the good news might have just begun. The company on Thursday must nonetheless convince the Street that it is worth the wait.

