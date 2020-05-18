Baidu (BIDU) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Despite boasting a strong balance sheet and tons of cash flow generated each quarter, the market has not valued Baidu (BIDU) in the same realm of its American counterparts such as Google (GOOG , GOOGL). Baidu has had a rough few years with its shares falling 35% and 46% over the past one year and three years, respectively.

But now might be a good time to bet on a recovery. The Chinese tech giant Baidu is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earning results after the closing bell Monday. Baidu shares have fallen about 5% over the past month, while the S&P 500 index has been roughly flat. But sentiment is beginning to shift. The company, at the end of March, offered some optimism, saying it expected its ad business would recover from late in Q2.

The company generates over three-quarters of its revenue from Baidu Core, with revenues growing 3% sequentially and 6% year over year. The remaining revenue comes from video streaming platform iQIYI (IQ) in which Baidu owns a 48% stake. These growth catalysts are on top of Baidu’s increased investments in its core search business, cloud, artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. On Monday, the Street will want to know how the coronavirus has impacted these business.

While the company has noticed some improvement in its business (quarter over quarter), it still expects revenue to decline year over year, per its late-February guidance. Following its Q4 top-and bottom-line beat, the company warned that virus-related slowdowns could impact revenue for the just-ended quarter. For opportunistic investors, the main question is whether the projected revenue and profits declines are already priced into the stock.

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Baidu to earn 55 cents per share on revenue of $3.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 40 cents per share on revenue of $3.50 billion. For the full year, ending December, earnings are expected to decline 14% year over year to $6.32, while full-year revenue of $15.7 billion would rise 3.2% year over year.

In the fourth quarter the company posted total revenue of $4.1 billion, up 6% from the $3.9 billion posted in the year-ago quarter and 3% higher than the third quarter total revenue of $4 billion. Q4 adjusted EPS was $3.79 per share, up 98% year over year, beating analyst estimate of $3.66. Growth was driven by increased adoption and engagement with the company’s video streaming platform iQIYI. Just as impressive, the company reported a 21% increase in daily active users, which to 195 million, while in-app search queries increasing almost 30% year over year.

On Monday investors will want to see if Baidu not only can build on these positive metrics, but can it guide confidently. Those are big “ifs.” As with other Chinese internet companies, Baidu has dealt with tightening regulation and a slowing overall Chinese economy. This is in addition to impacts of the coronavirus. But from a valuation perspective, the risk-reward is favorable, given the strong cash flow position and balance sheet improvements.

