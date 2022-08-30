BIDU

Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates on cloud business boom

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's search engine giant Baidu Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, underpinned by demand for its cloud and artificial intelligence-powered offerings.

Adds details on net income, cloud revenue

Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O9888.HK beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, underpinned by demand for its cloud and artificial intelligence-powered offerings.

U.S.-listed shares of the company rose 3.2% in pre-market trade.

Even as Baidu's core advertising sales continue to be soft, customers are signing up for its cloud services - a key area of growth globally - as demand for internet applications increase.

Total revenue stood at 29.65 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 29.30 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue at Baidu's AI Cloud unit grew 31% year-on-year in the reported quarter.

Compared with year-ago numbers, the topline came in 5% lower, its first quarterly de-growth in two years.

Baidu posted a net profit of 3.64 billion yuan, or 1.49 yuan per American Depository Share (ADS).

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1449)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters