Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in advertising sales and higher demand for its cloud products.

Total revenue stood at 29.65 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 29.30 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1449)

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

