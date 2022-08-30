Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

BIDU

China's search engine giant Baidu Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday, driven by a recovery in advertising sales and higher demand for its cloud products.

Total revenue stood at 29.65 billion yuan ($4.43 billion) in the second quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 29.30 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

(1 Chinese yuan = $0.1449)

