Baidu beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 1 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc BIDU.O reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, powered by high demand for its cloud and self-driving taxi services.

The company said total revenue was 33.09 billion yuan ($5.24 billion) in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of 32.22 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.3121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

