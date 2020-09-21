US Markets
BIDU

Baidu-backed Chinese EV startup WM Motor raises $1.5 bln

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Baidu-backed Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor said on Tuesday it has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in its latest funding round.

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Baidu-backed BIDU.O Chinese electric vehicle (EV) startup WM Motor said on Tuesday it has raised 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) in its latest funding round.

As enthusiasm builds for more climate-friendly vehicles, shares of EV makers, including Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nio Inc NIO.N, have surged in recent months and auto makers are looking to the markets for funds.

Shanghai-based WM's local rivals Li Auto Inc LI.O, Xpeng Inc XPEV.N are listed in New York.

Investors in WM's latest funding round include Shanghai's state-owned asset regulator's investment firms and SAIC Motor 600104.SS. WM did not disclose its valuation after the funding.

The funding will help WM further develop intelligent vehicle technologies and expand sales channels. The company is eyeing a STAR board listing and has started preparing for it, sources familiar with the matter said.

($1 = 6.7913 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU TSLA NIO LI XPEV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular