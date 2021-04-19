Baidu Announces Upgrades Of Intelligent Cloud Solutions

(RTTNews) - Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) said, in the second half of 2021, Apollo will come pre-installed with at least one mass-produced car model each month. Baidu also unveiled upgrades to its intelligent cloud solutions to empower partners developing autonomous vehicles. Under the autonomous driving cloud solution, Apollo will assist partners in developing AI production lines.

The company also announced plans to have Apollo pre-installed on more mass-produced car models and bring Apollo Navigation Pilot to more cities.

Apollo announced a strategic collaboration with Chery Automobile based on intelligent cloud. The two companies will work together to provide users with safer intelligent vehicle services.

