BAIC unit applies for manufacturing approval for Xiaomi-branded EVs

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A unit of Beijing-based automaker BAIC Group has applied for manufacturing approval for two Xiaomi-branded electric vehicles (EVs), China's industry ministry website showed on Wednesday.

Xiaomi 1810.HK was not among the latest list of companies filing for industry ministry regulatory approval to make EVs though.

The Xiaomi-branded EVs came after the state planner green-lit EV manufacturing for the Beijing-based firm, Reuters reported in August, readying the smartphone maker for mass production next year. Xiaomi and Chinese authorities have yet to confirm the news.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.