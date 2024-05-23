BAIC Motor to Discuss Share Repurchase in 2024 Meeting

BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced the 2024 First H Shareholders Class Meeting to be held on June 24, 2024, in Beijing, where a special resolution regarding the General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares will be considered. Shareholders registered by June 18, 2024, can attend and vote, with the option to appoint proxies. The meeting will focus on strategic financial decisions impacting shareholder value.

