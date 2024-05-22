BAIC Motor Secures Shareholder Approval at EGM

BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited successfully held its second extraordinary general meeting of 2024, with shareholders passing a resolution to approve the Entrustment Agreement and related authorizations. The meeting, held on May 22, 2024, in Beijing, excluded votes from certain major shareholders due to conflict of interest, ensuring fair voting procedures. Key company officials and representatives attended, with scrutineers overseeing the voting process.

