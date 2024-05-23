BAIC Motor Schedules Shareholder Meeting for Share Repurchase

BAIC Motor (HK:1958) has released an update.

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited has announced its 2024 First Domestic Shareholders Class Meeting to be held on June 24, 2024, immediately after the 2023 AGM. Shareholders on the register by June 18 will be eligible to vote and are allowed to appoint proxies for representation. The meeting will focus on a special resolution regarding the repurchase of shares among other matters.

