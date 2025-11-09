BAIC Motor Corporation (BMCLF) Price Target Increased by 13.31% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for BAIC Motor Corporation (OTCPK:BMCLF) has been revised to $0.26 / share. This is an increase of 13.31% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.19 to a high of $0.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.97% from the latest reported closing price of $0.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in BAIC Motor Corporation. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMCLF is 0.09%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 244,576K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 45,635K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,130K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMCLF by 23.56% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,805K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,162K shares , representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMCLF by 9.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,131K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,919K shares , representing a decrease of 29.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMCLF by 20.42% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,726K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 14,782K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,569K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMCLF by 5.49% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.