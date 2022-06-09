BAI bank floats 10% in Angola's first IPO, milestone in reform drive

LUANDA, June 9 (Reuters) - BAI, Angola's largest private bank, floated a 10% stake on Thursday following the country's first initial public offering (IPO), viewed by observers as an important step in the government's ambitious modernisation drive.

Under President Joao Lourenco, the southern African OPEC member has embarked on reforms to overhaul the state-dominated economy and attract private investment.

As part of the deal, state-owned oil and diamond companies Sonangol and Endiama are selling their stakes in BAI. The bank said last week that the final price per share offered by the two companies had been set at 20,640 kwanzas ($48.61).

That represents the top of the range announced in the IPO's prospectus and means the sale should raise over $94 million, according to a Reuters calculation.

"This capitalisation opens strong opportunities for the future of BAI, to keep investing in our operations and in new business with more transparency and accountability," Luis Lelis, BAI's CEO, told an event organised by the BODIVA stock exchange.

