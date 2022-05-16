World Markets

Bahrain's state oil firm to appoint financial adviser within two months - CEO

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Bahrain's nogaholding is in final discussions for a strategy consultant and independent financial adviser and expects to complete a comprehensive energy strategy in six months, ready to kick off an asset monetisation programme as soon as next year, its group chief executive said on Monday.

MANAMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's nogaholding is in final discussions for a strategy consultant and independent financial adviser and expects to complete a comprehensive energy strategy in six months, ready to kick off an asset monetisation programme as soon as next year, its group chief executive said on Monday.

Nogaholding, the parent of Bahrain's main energy state energy companies, issued a request for proposals for an independent financial adviser last week and expects to award it in roughly eight weeks, Mark Thomas, nogaholding's group CEO, told Reuters.

"The work of the independent financial adviser will be looking at asset monetisation, our debt and our structure of our debt, looking at opportunities where we can use alternative forms of financing like sustainability-linked loans," as well as an efficient operating structure, he said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

Shanghai Resumes Work in Some Factories Amid Virus

May 13, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular