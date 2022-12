CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Q3 real GDP has increased to 4.2 percent year-on-year, its finance ministry said in a statement on its Twitter account on Monday.

The non-oil sector has grown by 4.9 percent, the statement added.

(Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz and Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Howard Goller)

