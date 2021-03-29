JPM

Bahrain's NOGA plans dollar Islamic bonds issuance - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published

Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) has hired banks to arrange an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) has hired banks to arrange an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, hired Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L and JPMorgan JPM.N to arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark eight-year senior unsecured sukuk issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More