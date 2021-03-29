Bahrain's NOGA plans dollar Islamic bonds issuance - document

DUBAI, March 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) has hired banks to arrange an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds, a document showed on Monday.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, hired Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L and JPMorgan JPM.N to arrange investor calls starting on Monday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark eight-year senior unsecured sukuk issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

