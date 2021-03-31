Bahrain's NOGA expected to sell $500 mln in 8-yr Islamic bonds - document

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) is expected to sell $500 million in eight-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, gave initial price guidance of 5.75%-5.875% for the sukuk, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA are arranging the deal.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

