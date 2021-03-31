JPM

Bahrain's NOGA expected to sell $500 mln in 8-yr Islamic bonds - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Holding Company (NOGA Holding) is expected to sell $500 million in eight-year sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Wednesday, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

NOGA, wholly owned by the Bahraini government, gave initial price guidance of 5.75%-5.875% for the sukuk, which are expected to launch later on Wednesday.

Gulf International Bank, HSBC HSBA.L, JPMorgan JPM.N and BNP Paribas BNPP.PA are arranging the deal.

