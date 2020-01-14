Bahrain’s Mumtalakat raises $500 mln in Islamic bonds

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat raised $500 million in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, on Tuesday, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The seven-year sukuk offer a profit rate of 4.25%, according to the document.

Citi, Gulf International Bank GLFBK.UL, HSBC, KFH Capital, National Bank of Bahrain NATB.BH and Standard Chartered STANB.UL arranged the deal.

