Bahrain's Investcorp half-year earnings drop, assets rise to $31.1 bln

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain-based investment firm Investcorp said its net profit dropped 17% in the six months ending on Dec. 31, mainly because of a decline in fair value of private equity investments in the U.S. retail sector and a writedown on legacy assets. Investcorp reported a net profit of $47.6 million, down from $58.2 million from the same period a year earlier. Total assets grew by $3 billion to $31.1 billion, as the firm moves toward a medium-term target of hitting $50 billion in assets under management. Late last year, Investcorp joined forces with Chinese partners to spend up to $500 million buying food brands and manufacturing sites in Asia, aiming to tap into China's emerging middle classes and their growing taste for foreign foods. [nL3N27M1UQ] (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia) ((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: INVESTCORP HOLDG RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.