Bahrain's GFH Group to spin out infrastructure and real estate assets-statement

Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group said on Sunday it was spinning out its infrastructure and real estate assets and placing them under Infracorp, a newly established company.

GFH said in a statement the move will "allow the Group to focus more on financials assets, while allowing Infracorp to manage and deliver returns from infrastructure and real estate assets which have a longer investment cycle than banking activities."

Infracorp will manage a portfolio of nearly $3 billion of infrastructure assets including land banks in the Gulf, North Africa and South Asia planned for economic and social infrastructure, GFH said.

