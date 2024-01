DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Foulath Holding Group has signed a $2 billion deal for its Bahrain Steel Company subsidiary to supply high-quality iron ore pellets to Emirates Steel Company, Bahrain's state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Writing by Tala Ramadan Editing by David Goodman)

((Tala.Ramadan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.