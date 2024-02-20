News & Insights

Bahrain's EDB generates $1.7 bln in investments in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

February 20, 2024 — 03:11 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain secured investments of more than $1.7 billion in 2023 from local and international investors, up 55% from the previous year, through the Gulf state's government investment promotion agency, the Economic Development Board (EDB).

Bahrain's EDB said on Tuesday it had helped generate investments across 85 projects in 2023, with the highest level of investment into the financial services sector.

Investments in 2022 totalled $1.1 billion, according to an EDB statement.

Financial services accounted for 17.5% of Bahrain's real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, overtaking the oil and gas sector as the largest contributor to GDP.

Gulf states have all initiated strategies to diversify income sources away from oil and gas and develop non-oil economic sectors for future growth.

"FDI remains a strong contributor to Bahrain’s continued success story as an agile, steadily growing, and diversified economy", Central Bank Governor Khalid Humaidan said in the statement.

Among the region's more indebted economies and smaller oil producers, Bahrain has introduced reforms to make doing business easier, create more jobs, and attract foreign investment to boost economic growth.

Earlier this month, Bahrain raised $2 billion from global debt markets, joining a string of emerging market countries that have taken advantage of market conditions to raise debt.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((rachna.uppal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.