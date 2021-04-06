Bahrain's economy shrank 5.51% y/y in Q4 - government data

Bahrain's real gross domestic product declined by 5.51% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2020 while on a quarterly basis it was unchanged, government data showed on Tuesday.

The tiny oil producing Gulf state's economy contracted by 5.4% last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and lower oil prices.

The IMF expects the economy to rebound this year, with growth of 3.3%. Bahrain said last month it expects a 5% growth this year.

