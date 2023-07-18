Bahrain's economy grows 2% in first quarter as non-oil sector expands

DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Bahrain's economy expanded 2% in the first quarter of this year, driven by non-oil growth of 3.5%, the finance ministry said.

Bahrain, a small crude producer and one of the most indebted Gulf countries, was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from its wealthy neighbours to avoid a credit crunch, but it has one of the region's most diversified economies.

"In contrast, the Oil sector saw a decrease of 5.9%, mainly due to the reduction in oil production caused by seasonal maintenance," the ministry said in a quarterly report released late on Monday.

Brent crude's average price dropped 20.6% quarter-on-quarter to $81.07 in the first quarter. The oil sector made up nearly 15% of gross domestic product (GDP).

Real GDP growth was boosted by 11.2% expansion in the transport and communication sector, with real estate and business activities, financial corporations, hotels and restaurants and trade all growing between 4.2% and 5.3%. Manufacturing shrank 1.1% and construction was down 1.3%.

The small island nation's real GDP is forecast to grow 2.9% this year, with the non-oil sector seen rising 3.5% and the oil sector expected to be steady, the report said, citing revised figures from the Information & eGovernment Authority. Growth is seen at 3.2% in 2024.

Preliminary figures show Bahrain's economy expanded 4.9% last year after growth of 2.6% in 2021. Growth in 2022 was boosted by the non-oil sector, which was up 6.3% while the oil sector shrank 1.4%.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.