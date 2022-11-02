Bahrain's c.bank follows Fed to raise key interest rates by 75 bps - statement

Credit: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

November 02, 2022 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmad Elhamy for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said on Wednesday it raised its key policy interest rate on its one-week deposit facility by 75 basis points to 4.75%, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's fourth straight hike of that size as the Bahraini dinar is pegged to the dollar.

CBB also hiked by 75 bps the overnight deposit rate to 4.5%, the four-week deposit rate to 5.5% and the lending rate to 6%, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Ahmad Elhamy in Cairo; writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter