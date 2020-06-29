Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus - BNA

Contributor
Lisa Barrington Reuters
Published

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Bahrain's government said on Monday it would pay 50% of salaries for private company workers in sectors that were hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency BNA reported.

The new payments would start in July and continue for a three-month period, the government said, adding that it would extend its assistance to Bahraini citizens by also paying electricity and water bills.

Bahrain had said it was spending $570 million on paying salaries to all 100,000 of its citizens employed in the private sector from April to June to help soften the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak.

